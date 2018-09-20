Symposium on ‘Role of youth in disaster management’ held in Ramnagar

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 19:
District Information Centre, Udhampur organized a symposium on "Role of Youth in Disaster Management" at Keshav Vidya Kendra High School Ramnagar here on Wednesday.
According to an official, Principal of the host school, Renu Gupta was the chief guest on the occasion.
13 Students of the institution participated in the contest and expressed their views on the topic.
Sagun Kharka was adjudged as best speaker in the contest while Parth and Akshat Parihar bagged second and third positions respectively in the contest. Two consolation prizes were also given to Dhreeti Mahajan and Kirtika Mahajan.
The participants were awarded prizes and certificates of merit.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest lauded the efforts of Information Department, Udhampur for organizing such programmes in educational institutions for the benefit of the students. She called for holding such more programmes in so that maximum students could take part and express their views on diverse issues.
Pooja Rani, Monica Sharma and Mr. Ajay Kumar acted as judges of the contest while Arya Gupta conducted the proceeding of the programme.
Among others, Incharge Tehsil Information Center, Ramnagar, Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Prominent citizens, staff and students were presents on the occasion.