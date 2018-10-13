Sympathisers of militants doing no good to India: BJP

‘Mehbooba’s remarks misleading’
Jammu, Oct 12:
BJP state general secretary Yudhvir Sethi Friday said those sympathising with militants are “doing no good to the nation”.
He also termed as "misleading and against the very spirit of Kashmiriyat" former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's remarks that Wani's death was "entirely our loss as we are losing young educated boys everyday".
Sethi said giving statements "glorifying" militants and describing their killing as a loss are “nothing but akin to fanning militancy”. "The sympathisers of such people are doing no good to the nation. Security forces have done a commendable job by eliminating terrorists."
“Instead of glorifying such militants, Mehbooba should ask youths not to get misled by Pakistan only to be killed by the security forces,” he said.
Sethi also dismissed her suggestion that all the political parties in India should try to facilitate a solution through dialogue with all the stake holders including Pakistan to end "this bloodshed".
Reacting to Manan's killing Thursday, Mehbooba had tweeted, "Today a PhD scholar chose death over life & was killed in an encounter. His death is entirely our loss as we are losing young educated boys everyday."
"It is high time that all the political parties in the country realise the gravity of this situation and try to facilitate a solution through dialogue with all the stake holders including Pakistan to end this bloodshed," she had further said.
Sethi said everyone in India knows about the situation in Kashmir and that is “why they have thrown their weight behind the security forces as they eliminate militants and even the white collar ultras".
“Educated or uneducated militants like Burhan Wani and Manan will continue to meet their fate at the hands of security agencies,” he added.
"Pakistan and militants backed by it have launched a proxy war against a mighty nation like India who has one of the best armies," Sethi said.
He said that “instead of encouraging young boys to take the wrong path or sympathising with the ultras, Mehbooba Mufti as a mainstream politician should ask them to contribute to the nation's economy and help their families grow stronger.”.
"She must...have courage to call a spade a spade only then will the people, especially the youths of Kashmir, will not get misguided," Sethi said.
While many youths in Kashmir are engaging themselves in start-ups and having self-finances units or are studying in different parts of India to make their future, “youths like Manan are meeting their fate”.