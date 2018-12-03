Syed Tajjudin lifts A Division, Hamdaniya wins B Division League

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Syed Tajjudin FC and Hamdaniya FC won their respective final matches of A&B Div in the ongoing State Football League-2018. All the two final matches were played on Saturday at Synthetic Turf, TRC in Srinagar.
After a hiatus of one month, the football fans from all parts of Srinagar once again thronged to Synthetic Turf, TRC to support their favourite teams and players.
The first final of the day of B-Div started at 1 pm between Hamdaniya FC and Qamarwari FC.
In the high-speed match, Hamdaniya FC defeated Qamarwari FC by two goals to one.
The forward lines of both the teams kept each other's defence lines busy. As the referee blew the final whistle, Hamdaniya FC were lead in 2-1.
The second final of the day of A-Div which started at 2:00 Pm, was played between Syed Tajjudin FC and FC Views. In the closely contested match, Syed Tajjudin FC defeated FC Views by One goals to Zero. It was a highly entertaining match as defence lines of both the teams attacked each other's goal post from both the flanks. The defence lines were always under pressure and the final minutes of the match proved a real entertainment when the winning team was trying to protect their lead and the losing team was desperate to score an equaliser. When the referee blew the final whistle, Syed Tajjudin FC players had a sigh of relief as they were leading by 1-0.