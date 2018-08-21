Syed Maududi: A reformer

Umar Ali Dar/Abdul WakeelKhanday
An Islamist, philosopher, jurist, journalist and Imam, Syed Maududi was born in Aurangabad, India, on 25th September 1903. Maududi received religious nurture at the hands of his father and from a variety of teachers employed by him. The education comprises of learning Arabic, Persian, Islamic laws and hadith.
After the death of his father he shifted to Delhi and learned English and German in order to study intensively Western philosophy, sociology and history for full five years.
From 1924- 1927 Maududi was the editor of Al-Jamiah, the newspaper of Jamiyat-i-Islami (an organization of Islamic clergy), a position of extreme importance and influence.
It was from 1993- 1941 that his most influential works were published. He produced as many as 150 books and pamphlet’s including his Magnum opus “Tafheem-ul-Quran”, “AL jihad Fil Islam” (Jihad in Islam), “Purdah” among others.
Anyone who reads Maududi’s discourses will find no difficulty in understanding the true intent and purpose of what embraces and expounds. He was the first recipient of the Saudi Arabia “King Faisal Award”.
In 1938, after meeting the famous poet and philosopher AlamaSir Muhammad Iqbal, Maududi moved to Pathankot (Punjab) to oversee a waqf called Daru-Salam. Later, he moved the Daru-Salam with its membership from Pathankot to Lahore.
In August 1941, he founded Jamaat-e-Islami in British India as a socio-political religious movement to promote Islamic values and principles and to establish an Islamic state. Maududi proposed forming a Muslim state based on Islamic law and in which Islam would guide all areas of life.
Maududi held that this state would not be a theocracy but theo-democracy because its rule would be based on the entire Muslim community, not the ulema (Islamic Scholars) with God as sovereign.
Maududi believed: “Quran is neither a book of abstract theories and cold doctrines which the reader can grasp while seated in a cozy armchair, nor is it merely a religious book like other religious books. The secrets of which can grasped in seminaries and oratories. On the contrary, it is the blueprint and guide book of a message, of a mission, of a movement.”
He believed that everything in the universe is Muslim for it obeys Allah by submission to his laws. The law of physical universe that the heaven is above earth, that night follows day, etc- were as much a part of sharia as banning consumption of alcohol and interest on debts.
In his 1941, lecture on Islamic economics, he maintained that Islamic economics embodies all the virtues of capitalism and socialism and none of their short comings. At the same time it is a distinct and superior system and not a mixture of the two.
He dubbed nationalism as shirk (Polytheism) and maintained that Muslims could in clear conscience render allegiance only to God. He translated secularism as “La diniyat” (religionlessness) and believed all morality comes from religion.
So a Secular state means a state devoid of morel values and human decency. He was critique of traditionalist clergy for their Scholastic style and ignorance of the modern world. He believed they were unable to distinguish the fundamentals of Islam from the details of its application.
Maududi believed that Islam supported modernization but not westernization. He agreed with Islamic modernists that Islam contained nothing contrary to reason, but disagreed with their practice of examining the Quran and the Sunnah using reasons as the standard, believing that true reason is Islamic.
He believed that Sharia (Islamic Law) is a complete scheme of life and an all-embracing, social order where nothing is superfluous and nothing lacking. It encompasses all dimensions of human life, family, relationships, social and economic affairs, administration, judicial system, laws of war and peace and international relations among others.
Syed Maududi died of a long time kidney ailment in Buffalo, New York, at the age of 75. His funeral was held in Buffalo as well in Pakistan. A GaybySalat-al-Janaza (funeral prayer in absencentia) was held at Haram (Mecca), making him the only second person in the history whose prayer was observed in haram.
“May his Soul rest in peace!”
Authors are research scholars at NIT Srinagar
umar74202@gmail.com/abdulwakeelkhanday@gmail.com