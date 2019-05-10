Syed Mantaqi Invitation Basketball Tournament Held

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Directorate of Physical Education & Sports, Islamic University of Science &Technology (IUST) organized 1stSyed Mantaqi Invitation Basketball Tournament on 2 May 2019 at IUST Basketball Court.

Teams from various colleges and universities of valley participated in the tournament. The objective of the tournament was to surface the talented players of basketball game and to groom them for national & international competitions.

The 1st match was played between SSM College and NIT Srinagar in which NIT Srinagar defeated SSM by 28-15 points. Prof. Mushtaq A. Siddiqi, Vice Chancellor who was Chief Guest of the tournament accompanied by Reyaz Rufai, Registrar as Guest of Honour gave flick to the match between specially-abled wheelchair basketball team of valley to boost their confidence level and make them understand that it is the confidence and determination that encourages people to overcome unsurpassed elevation.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Mushtaq A. Siddiqi in his speech thanked all participants and specially-abled team for their tremendous performance in the tournament. Prof. Siddiqi ensured the team that it will be honour for Islamic university if any of them also wishes to take admission in the courses that IUST is offering and promised every possible support to them.

He appreciated the efforts of Directorate of Physical Education & Sports (IUST) for organizing and hosting such event in the University Campus and stressed for hosting more events in future. Later the awards were given to the participating teams and supporting staff by Vice Chancellor, Registrar and other officials of the University.

Assistant Director Physical Education & Sports (IUST) thanked Voluntary Medicare Society for participating in 1st Syed MantaqiR.A. Basketball Tournament-2019 and in his vote of thanks, he stressed on organizing specific tournaments for Specially Abled people in future also. He thanked the Vice Chancellor, Registrar and Finance officer for their hardcore support in organizing the event.