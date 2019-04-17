Syed Bashir joins Cong, says PDP forgot self-rule in power

April 17, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

‘Drabu as MLA took Rajpora 50 years back’

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday suffered yet another setback in its bastion of restive south Kashmir with its senior leader and former MLA Rajpora, Syed Bashir Ahmad joining the Congress ahead of parliament polls.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Bashir said he had left PDP in 2014 when PDP gave mandate to Drabu.

“I left PDP in 2014. Since then I have not been associated with the party,” he said. “It was the PDP which was using his name as a party leader.”

Bashir said Agenda of Alliance (AoA) between the PDP-BJP was a farce to divert attention from the real purpose of the alliance.

“PDP digressed from its core agenda in 2014. The self-rule which PDP propagated vociferously vanished from AoA,” he said. “In south Kashmir, particularly Pulwama, the policies of BJP-led government were implemented to persecute people.”

Bashir said he had no personal animosity with Mehbooba (Mufti) but when she says she kept BJP in check she should see the situation on the ground.

He said the power projects, which PDP had vowed to get back from the Government of India under the AoA, never saw the light of the day.

“The union power minister categorically said the projects cannot be given back. Why did Mehbooba Ji continue in the government then,” Bashir said.

On why he chose Congress over NC, he said, “Both NC and PDP, in the past, have become subservient to national parties after winning elections. It is better to join those national parties directly than supporting them afterward.”

Bashir said the present election was against the “divisive” and “venomous” politics of the BJP which had brought Kashmir to the current situation.

“I am not saying that Congress is the best but then they were never like the BJP to Kashmir,” he said. “Congress never even talked about Articles 370 or Article 35-A.”

He said after Darbu was elected MLA from Rajpora and then as a cabinet minister, the Rajpora constituency had been taken back 50 years in the past in terms of lack of development.

“When I was an MLA, I had worked a lot to my satisfaction. But the voters in 2014 rejected me. Now they have to decide again,” he said.

On PDP Youth President Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra being the frontrunner for PDP’s mandate from Rajpora, Ahmad said for him individuals do not matter.

“I have nothing against anyone. Not even against Drabu sahab. People have to decide,” he said.

PDP has been facing rebellion ever since the party lost power in the State last year in June with many of its leaders openly accusing the party leadership of institutionalising “nepotism” and “family rule” in the party functioning.

Five of its former cabinet ministers – Syed Altaf Bukhari, Haseeb Drabu, Syed Basharat Bukhari, Javaid Mustafa Mir and Imran Reza Ansari - left the party along with former MLAs Abid Hussain Ansari and Muhammad Abbas Wani.

The party also witnessed resignation of various other party leaders.