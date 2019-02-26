Swine flu toll rises to 25 in Kashmir

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
The death toll due to swine flu has risen to twenty-five in Kashmir this season with the death of three more patients at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, officials said on Monday.
An official at SKIMS told Rising Kashmir that three more patients who had been tested positive for H1N1 influenza have died at the institute last week.
Due to the fresh deaths, the death toll due to swine flu has risen to twenty-five this season. It includes twenty-three deaths at SKIMS Soura and two at SMHS hospital of Government Medical College Srinagar in the past five months.
Since September this season around 1500 samples had been tested in twin laboratories at SKIMS and of them, more than 346 admitted were found positive.
“Out of total cases, 131 had been admitted since September. Presently six H1N1 patients are admitted at the facility including some in isolation,” said a senior official at SKIMS.
This seasons’ first death was reported at SKIMS in the first week of October when a man from Shopian died of H1N1 and the cases had started poured in after that.
A swine flu expert at SKIMS said that the H1N1 cases have shown a decline this season and the seasonal virus was under control. “We have an important thing in place that is we have a swine flu expert team. The team is alert and continuously monitoring the situation and taking care of the cases thereof,” he said.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javed Shah said the success rate is more than 95 per cent saying that most of the patients, who were tested positive and visited for treatment, were discharged after proper treatment.
In Kashmir, the situation turned worst during last winter when 30 swine flu deaths were reported at SKIMS between October 2017 and February 2018.