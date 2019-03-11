Swine flu precautions

March 11, 2019 |

In 2018, 61 percent of total swine flu cases were reported from four north Indian states – Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. As many as 4,114 cases were reported from these states with Rajasthan reporting 2,363 cases, Delhi 1,011, Haryana 490 and Punjab 250 cases. Except Delhi that reported no death due swine flu, the rest of the three states reported 226. But the worst in case of swine flu has come in the last two months wherein couple of thousands of new cases has been reported, giving a tough time to the health authorities in these states. Last month, in February the death toll due to swine flu in Kashmir had reached 18. A senior official of SKIMS said in February that of the 253 positive cases, about hundred were admitted in hospital and 12 swine flu patients were admitted at the facility including few in isolation. Though health authorities have been saying that the situation is under control, it still calls for precaution. The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have shown little preparedness to check the virus’s entry and spread in the state. The death toll in the state may not warrant pressing the panic button, but given the nature of the disease it also does not permit lowering of the guard. The authorities cannot afford complacency. The fact that swine flu is spreading fast in other parts of India means that J&K like any other less-affected state remains highly prone to risk. Just how big the threat is can be gauged from the fact that 226 deaths of swine flu have been reported during 2018 in only three states. In the age of travel and communication, these figures cannot be taken lightly owing to the increased chances of disease outbreak. The dreaded disease will find a carrier to enter any land. Consider the number of people from the state who move outside for studies, business and other jobs apart from lakhs of troops and tourists who can serve as potential carriers. The only thing that can stop it is proper precaution. Without creating unnecessary panic among people, the authorities should take measures like testing facilities at airport. Unfortunately, the authorities do not seem to have taken the threat seriously. It is as if they are waiting for an emergency situation before they act. The government is exhibiting typical reactionary attitude which always proves costly in the end. It is foolhardy on part of state authorities to consider the threat as remote simply because it is not. The threat is real and closer.