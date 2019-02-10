Swine flu death toll rises to 18 in Kashmir

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Feb 09:
The death toll due to swine flu has risen to eighteen in Kashmir with death of two more patients at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, officials said.
An official at SKIMS told Rising Kashmir that two more patients, who had tested positive for H1N1 influenza, died at the institute.
"One among the two was an elderly, who was also suffering from comorbidities," he said.
Due to the fresh deaths, the death toll due to swine flu has risen to eighteen this season. It includes sixteen deaths at SKIMS Soura and two at SMHS hospital of Government Medical College Srinagar in last five months.
Since September last year, more than 1400 samples had been tested in twin laboratories at SKIMS and of them around 260 samples were found positive.
“Of 253 positive cases, about hundred were admitted in hospital. Presently 12 swine flu patients are admitted at the facility including few in isolation,” said a senior official at SKIMS.
This seasons’ first death was reported at SKIMS in the first week of October when a man from Shopian died of H1N1 and the cases had started poured in after that.
In Kashmir, the situation turned worst last winter when 30 swine flu deaths were reported at SKIMS between October 2017 and February 2018.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com