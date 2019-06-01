SWD provides assistive devices to physically challenged at B’la

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Social Welfare Department today organized a special camp at Baramulla and distributed 40 hearing aids, 26 wheel chairs and 10 sticks amongst the specially challenged persons..

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo, who was chief guest on the occasion hailed the initiatives of the Social Welfare Department for the welfare of different sections of the society, especially for the physically challenged persons. He said that specially-abled persons constitute an important organ of our society, for which the Government is fully committed to ensure their rehabilitation. Providing special assistive devices to the beneficiaries is a step forward to ensure their sustainable and independent livelihood, he added.

District Social Welfare Officer, Baramulla, Showket Ahmad Showket informed about various welfare schemes for the specially-abled persons launched by the department and such camps are being organized from time to time for the benefits of these people. He said the Department give due publicity to these schemes through different mediums for the information of the needy people so that they can avail benefits of such schemes.