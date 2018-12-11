SWD distributes wheel chairs among needy in Reasi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 10:
District Social Welfare Department on Monday distributed wheel chairs among the needy persons in Reasi at a departmental event.
According to an official, the wheel chairs were handed over by the Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramesh Chander and District Social Welfare Officer, Gulshan Kumar.
The beneficiaries were Gopal Krishan, son of Sansar Chand, of Kotli Manotrian and Ganesh Singh, son of Sansar Singh, of Dhanour, presently staying at Gran More, Reasi, the official added.
While Gopal Krishan was handed over the wheel chair at the district headquarters, the wheel chair was provided to Ganesh Singh at his residence due to his condition, the official added.