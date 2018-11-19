‘Swasth Bharat Yatra Cyclothon’ flagged off in Banihal

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 18:
SDM, Banihal Zamir Ahmed Reshu on Sunday flagged off the Swasth Bharat Yatra Cyclothon from Banihal to Ramban to raise the awareness about importance of maintaining good health by eating healthy food.
According to an official, the participating local youth shouted the slogan- Eat Right, Eat Safe & Eat Healthy in their effort to raise the awareness.The objective of the movement was to motivate people to remain fit and healthy. The Assistant Commissioner Food Safety, Tariq Ahmed Butt along with his team of enforcement officers were also present on the occasion to make the rally a success.
On its return to Nagbal, Banihal some Cyclothon participants displayed the gymnastic feats. Appreciation Certificates were also distributed to the local participants.
Active surveillance and awareness programmes for preservation and providing of safe drinking water, ICDS and Mid-Day Meal scheme monitoring will also be an elementary part in future, the officials said.
The team members stressed on usage of organic farming by avoiding pesticides and fertilisers which cause cancer and multiple organ failures, the official said