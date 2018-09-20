About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Swaraj to meet Pak counterpart on UNGA sidelines: MEA

Published at September 20, 2018 05:33 PM 0Comment(s)699views


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

A meeting will take place between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing that the meeting, however, does not indicate any change in India's policy towards Pakistan.

Kumar said the meeting is taking place on Pakistan's request.

He said the date for the meeting was being finalised by the permanent missions of the two countries in New York.

Responding to a question, Kumar said the agenda for the meeting has not been finalised.

He said Swaraj will also participate in the SAARC foreign ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA. The first day of the high-level UNGA debate will begin on September 25 and will last for nine working days.

