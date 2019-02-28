Swaraj raises Pulwama attack with Chinese FM

‘Pulwama attack happened due to impunity, cover provided to JeM by Pak’
K J M VarmaWuzhen (China), Feb 27:
“The Pulwama attack is the direct result of the impunity and cover provided to the Jaish-e-Muhammed group by Pakistan,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Wednesday as she raised the terror strike with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi here.
Swaraj's meeting with Wang came a day after India claimed to have destroyed major Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) training camp in Pakistan.
The JeM, founded by Azhar Masood, has already been in the UN's list of banned terror outfits.
"I am visiting China at a time when there is grief and anger in India. It is the worst terrorist attack directed against our security forces in Jammu and Kashmir," she said in her opening remarks during the meeting held on the sidelines of Russia, India, China Foreign Ministers' meeting. The attack was carried out by Jaish-e-Muhammed, the Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation," she said.
Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14. Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility of the attack.
Stating that the JeM is banned by the UN and other countries, Swaraj told Wang "this terrorist attack is the direct result of the impunity and cover provided to the JeM and its leaders by the Pakistani side".
"After the Pulwama attack the entire UN has spoken with full voice to condemn it," she said.
Swaraj, who arrived here early this morning, told Wang that this is their first meeting this year and therefore an opportune time for the two sides to take stock of the bilateral relations and look ahead for cooperation.
"This is our first meeting this year. Therefore, an opportune time for us to take stock of our bilateral relations and look ahead for cooperation. The India-China relationship is an important relationship for both of our countries," she said.
Referring to the Wuhan summit between Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Swaraj said "we have made substantial progress in relations".
"It is important for both sides to make sure the through and effective implementation of the guidance given by the two leaders," she told Wang, adding that both side made efforts and "we should sustain this".
"Particularly the decision taken by our leaders to maintain strategic communication between them provided an important foundation for the development of our bilateral relations. This channel of strategic communication between the two of us and between senior officials should always remain open," she said.
Wang said last year's Wuhan meeting between Modi and Xi led the bilateral ties into a new stage.
"Led by the leaders, all aspects of our bilateral relationship are going well. Both nations and the international community are more optimistic of our bilateral relations. In 2019 we are going keep working on the consensus of the two leaders," he said.