SWAL launches new products for orchardists

SRINAGAR Jul 23:
SWAL Corporation Ltd, manufacturers of agrochemical and organic fertilizers, Monday launched Stargem Plus, Ferio and Devona consisting of fungicides and herbicide for the betterment of Apple orchard and its produce here. The product on behalf of the company was launched by senior PDP leaders, Muhammad Dilawar Mir and Mohammad Ashraf Mir.
“Among the launched products, Stargem Plus and Devona are the novel fungicides and Ferio is the latest generation herbicide for the betterment of Apple orchard and its produce,” the company said in a statement.
The statement said that the event was graced by chief guest Mohammad Dilawar Mir (Ex – Agriculture Minister), guest of honor Mohammad Ashraf Mir (Ex – Industry & Power Minister), Yawar Dilawar Mir (MLA, Rafiabad), Sameer Tandon (India Region Director, UPL Ltd).
During the interactive session Sameer Tandon, India Region Director, UPL Ltd and Mr Satendra Singh, Zonal Head (SWAL – Chandigarh) briefed on SWALs corporate profile and future plans, the statement said. The event concluded with an open session by Satendra Singh with retailers & progressive Apple growers about their experience about WUXAL