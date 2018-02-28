Swachta awareness & waste management camp held at Dhok Jagir

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 27:
To raise awareness on importance of rural sanitation and to motivate villagers for their active participation, especially women, a Swachta Awareness and Garbage Disposal Management Camp was today organized at Women Craft Centre, Village Dhok Jagir, Akhnoor.
The camp was organized as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) by Department of Rural Sanitation in coordination NGOJ&K Panchati Raj and Rural Areas Welfare Society and Gram Vikas Sang.
As part of the camp, an interactive session was held to encourage and motivate villagers to be conscious towards sanitation in and around their localities, besides teaching them to desist from the practice of open defecation. They were apprised on the harmful effects of the practice and its impact on health of the people.
Participants were also encouraged to adopt scientific disposal of garbage and waste management practices and to stop the practice of dumping garbage in open along roads sides, lanes/ paths which leads to choking of drains and pollutes the whole environment besides posing a risk to health of general public.
The Speakers also stressed on importance of formulating Village Swachta Samitis for making the surroundings of the area neat and clean.
The people who spoke on the occasion include Col. Bana Ram, Head Master Retd. OM Gupta, Ex. Principal K C Bhagat, D. P. Khajuria, R. K. Koul, O. P. Gupta and Ashok Verma.
0 Comment(s)