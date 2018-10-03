‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ fortnight campaign concludes at Baramulla

Baramulla, October 02:
Floriculture Department Baramulla today launched a special sanitation drive at various places in the district to mark the concluding ceremony of the fortnight-long sanitation campaign ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’.
The said campaign was launched on 15th of September during which special cleanliness drives at public offices, schools, colleges and other places of public importance were organized besides holding of awareness camps and other related programmes.
District Floriculture Officer Shakeel Ahmad Samoon, functionaries of the Department and other concerned were present on the occasion.
Shakeel Samoon underlined the objectives and importance of the campaign and said that the Department has launched several cleanliness drives at vital places of public importance. He said that such an ambitious mission conveys a pious message which should be followed in letter and spirit.