Swachhata Pakhwada program concludes at RRIUM, Hazratbal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 30:
To mark the conclusion of Swachhata Pakhwada celebrated from 16th to 30th October all over the country, Government Unani Medical College Ganderbal in collaboration with Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine Hazratbal (RRIUM) today organized a function at RRIIUM campus.
The function was part of series of such programmes and activities that were organised at RRIIUM campus and adjoining villages of the Unani Medical College premises.
These programmes included local folk plays, dramas, health and hygiene programmes, cleanliness drives, awareness programmes by faculty members of the college to create awareness among general public.
Dr Abdul Kabir Dar, Commissioner Food Safety, J&K and Principal Government Unani Medical College Ganderbal were the chief guest on the concluding ceremony. He stressed on coordination between different institutions and departments to make Clean India Campaign, a success.
He appreciated the work done by faculty members of Unani Medical College Ganderbal, all staff members of RRIUM, food safety officers in generating the awareness during this fortnight and making this fortnight successful. He said that safe food and safe health is of paramount importance which is a key component of Swachhata Pakhwada besides health and hygiene which is connected with cleanliness.