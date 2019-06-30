Swachh Bharat Abhiyan organised at KVIC Pampore

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Production Cum Marketing Cum Training Centre (PMTC) of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Pampore (Kashmir) kick started cleanliness drive Under Swachhta Bharat.

Giving details one of the employee said that as per the instructions of Central office KVIC Mumbai, Swachh Bharat Pakhwada started from 15th June at the Centre and today the employees of the centre cleaned the office premises. They cleaned the campus with brooms and by removing the unwanted grass.

He said that before today’s programme recently plantation drive was organised at the Centre.

In the coming days art competition among the primary school children and cleaning of a pond will be organised.

On the occasion the employees pledged to keep its campus and neighborhood clean as a part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative of Government of India.

Pertinently Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a campaign that was officially launched on 2 October in the year 2014 by Prime Minister NarendraModi.