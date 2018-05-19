About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SVO registers FIR in irregularities in issuance of arms licences

Published at May 19, 2018 01:05 AM 0Comment(s)201views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu:

 The Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) has registered an FIR against alleged irregularities in issuance and renewal of arms licences by authorities across the state.
Arms licences issued and renewed between 2012 and 2016 would be looked into, an SVO officer said.
A complaint was received that claimed licences were being issued by the district authorities in lieu of monetary considerations and in connivance with private persons, he said.
"The licensing authorities have brazenly flouted the norms, procedure and rules governing the subject in lieu of monetary considerations by abuse of their official positions as public servants, which in turn, discloses commission of criminal misconduct by them," the officer said.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top