SVO registers FIR in irregularities in issuance of arms licences

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
The Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) has registered an FIR against alleged irregularities in issuance and renewal of arms licences by authorities across the state.
Arms licences issued and renewed between 2012 and 2016 would be looked into, an SVO officer said.
A complaint was received that claimed licences were being issued by the district authorities in lieu of monetary considerations and in connivance with private persons, he said.
"The licensing authorities have brazenly flouted the norms, procedure and rules governing the subject in lieu of monetary considerations by abuse of their official positions as public servants, which in turn, discloses commission of criminal misconduct by them," the officer said.