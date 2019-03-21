About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SVEEP signature campaign launched in Reasi

The district administration Reasi Wednesday launched a signature campaign to enlist the commitment of the voters with an aim to improve voting percentage and ensure that all eligible voters exercise their franchise.
As per an official, the initiative was launched as part of the Election Commission’s Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation programme.
The campaign began with signatures of Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib at the mini secretariat here. ADC Rajinder Sharma, ACD Dr Sunil Sharma, DPO Parvinder Kour, BDO Katra Sanjeev Sharma and other officials from various departments also took part in the campaign.
The DC, while addressing the gathering said, “Various initiatives are being taken under SVEEP to urge voters to cast their votes without fail and as per their conscience.” She also urged the youth to raise awareness on the importance of exercising their franchise by sensitizing their family members, neighbours, and relatives.
The district administration has also conducting awareness by distributing pamphlets, organizing street plays, screening of short films, public demonstration of electronic voting machines, and cultural programmes, he added.
Later, all participants took a pledge to cast vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The signature campaign will be carried out in all district and block offices with the aim to take the SVEEP message to the people, the official added.

