SVEEP campaign: Election awareness camp organized at DIPR Jammu

April 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, APRIL 9: District Election Authority, Jammu’s Electoral Literacy Club on Tuesday organized an awareness camp here at Directorate of Information and Public Relations Jammu to sensitize the officer and officials of the Department regarding election process.

As per an official, the master trainers of the Club including Nodal Officer, SVEEP Jammu Devinder Singh Manhas, Dr Shandilya Perminder Kour, Naring Jamwal, Dr Avineet and Dr Ajay Singh Manhas deliberated on the adult Franchise and said that mass awareness is essential for greater participation of the electors in the election.

They said that the aim of Electoral Literacy Clubs/forums was required for motivating the eligible voters to get registered and use their right to vote in the biggest democracy.

During interacting with the staff, the trainers informed about establishment of voters awareness forum as directed by the Election Commission of India.

Senior officers and officials of the Information and Public Relations Department participated in the event, the official added.