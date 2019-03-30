SVEEP awareness prog on EVM, VVPAT held at PC Jammu

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An awareness programme on the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines under Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation programme was conducted at the Government Polytechnic College, Bikram Chowk in Jammu on Friday.

As per an official, the programme was held on the directions of District Election Officer, Jammu Ramesh Kumar.

Aijaz Qaiser, ACD Jammu and Nodal Officer for SVEEP was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Various activities were carried out during the camp including a hands-on training of EVM and VVPAT.

A nukkad natak (street play) and Dogri dance by the local artists, depicting the importance of voting was also showcased. A poster-making competition was also organized during the camp.

Er. Arun Bangotra, Principal of the host College, in his welcome address lauded the role of district administration in reaching out to the voters and potential voters for generating maximum awareness.

In his address, the chief guest emphasized on the use of C-vigil app and NVSP services. He urged students to be carriers of the information and help the district administration in reaching out to the people to ensure greater participation in the upcoming elections, the official added.