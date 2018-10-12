SVC reviews FIR cases pending verification

SRINAGAR:
The State Vigilance Commissioner (SVC) comprising Chief Vigilance Commissioner, P.L. Gupta and Vigilance Commissioner, Gazanfer Hussain Wednesday conducted a review of FIR cases pending investigation with Vigilance Organisation for the quarter ending September 2018.
The Director Vigilance Organisation, S.J.M Gillani informed the vigilance organisation has registered 63 FIR cases during the current year and has disposed off 35 FIR cases, out of which 29 have been charge sheeted in the court of law. It was also given out that investigation of 60 cases, at various stages, had been stayed by the High Court; while as 25 cases were awaiting sanction from the government for prosecution of the accused in service public servants.
The Director Vigilance was advised to have the petitions moved before the Court for early hearing in respect of the cases where investigation had been stayed. Quality of the investigation and providing of the training to investigation officers also came up for discussion during the course of meeting.