Suyian Sudhwala residents protest against R&B Deptt

July 30, 2019 |

Residents of Suyian and Sudhwala area in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district on Monday staged a protest against Roads and Buildings (R&B) department for failing to complete the construction of 6-kilometres stretch of Sadhwala -Suyian road.

Reports said that the local residents blocked Mendhar to Jammu road at Kotan, bringing vehicular traffic to a grinding halt.

The locals said that the work on the road started in 2013 and it was still incomplete. “We are baffled by the indifferent attitude shown by Roads and Buildings department,” they said.

The traffic was restored after intervention by SDM Mendhar Dr Sahil Jandyal who arrived at the spot along with SDPO Neeraj Padyar, SHO Tahir Khan, SHO Sanjay Gupta, Tehsildar Balakote and Mendhar and pacified the protesters with the assurance that their genuine demands would be looked into and the project will be completed soon.