Sustenance of psychological health

Man is composed of body and soul (psyche). Both can have the condition of balance or imbalance, health or sickness. There is difference between normal and extreme emotional reactions of normal people and those whose emotionality has already become pathological. So the approach can be preventive or therapeutic.
The physical and psychological disorders interact with each other to form psychosomatic disorders. When the body becomes sick, the soul loses much of its cognitive and comprehensive abilities and fail to enjoy the pleasurable aspects of life. And when the soul becomes sick, the body may find no joy in life and may eventually develop a physical illness.
So helping people with their psychological symptoms is highly essential not only because of this psychosomatic interaction, but also because they are more common than physical symptoms.
Although the importance of emotional stress is emphasized in giving rise to psychological illness that may cause the body to react pathologically, but individual differences are also important.
There are individual differences between people in interpreting the stress and reacting to it. Although the level of emotional stress facing different persons may be of the same strength their symptomatic responses to life’s problems may be quite varied. Some are hot tempered, some are slow to get angry; some may get panic due to a terrifying situation, while others may have the ability to stay calm.
There are people whose emotional overreactions have become a habit turning them to be Neurotic. Their emotional disorder may be simply a learned habit rather than being patients. They may need psychological healing because they are simply unhappy, rather than a therapy, being treated as sick.
Most of the times personal change is the only cure for most psychological difficulties and this process can be best considered an educational rather than therapeutic enterprise.
Tom Rusk, the famous American psychiatrist, states in one of his bestselling books titled, Instead of Therapy: “the mistaken identity of therapy as a form of medical treatment is a fundamental error that has led to many misuses and abuses of professional caring relationships”.
An individual’s stamina is a combination of both his body and soul and one can’t imagine that he can exist without this dual combination which causes an individual to act as a human being.
This combination gives an individual his ability to respond to threatening issues and painful symptoms. An individual has a real need to know how to deal with them in order to treat them or reduce their harmful effect.
The human soul can be healthy or unhealthy in the same way that its body can be healthy or unhealthy. When the soul is healthy, all its faculties will be tranquil without any psychological symptoms manifesting such as anger, panic, depression and others. This tranquility of the soul is its healthy condition and that of safety.
As with the body, one must first start by making an effort to preserve and sustain one’s health, if healthy. And if one loses it, make an effort to regain its health.
The body can preserve its health in two ways namely external and internal, that is, protecting from external hazards such as extreme heat or cold or other calamities, and protecting from internal imbalances. This balance can be achieved by modifying one’s diet; taking what is beneficial and avoiding what is harmful as well as other advices.
Similarly, the health of the soul can also be maintained in these two ways. External is to protect the soul from outside elements such as what a person hears and sees that may worry or disturb an individual causing arousal of emotions that include anger, panic, sadness or fear and other responses.
Internally means to protect the soul from internal symptoms of negative thinking. The belief that it is our thinking that leads to our emotional state is as old as ancient Greek Stoic philosophy. Faulty thinking leads to emotional pathological habits of anxiety, anger, and sadness. These disorders can cause worry and anxiety to enter the heart.
So, just as a healthy person keeps a stock of medicine always at hand for unexpected physical emergencies, one should also keep healthy thoughts and feelings in the mind for unexpected emotional outbursts. And such thoughts must be initiated and stored when a person is in a tranquil and relaxed condition.
Being a believer one should convince the heart (mind) that this world is neither the place of total happiness nor the place where one obtains all one’s wishes and desires. This world has not been created to give people whatever they wish or desire without their being subjected to anxieties and worries or harmful unwelcome symptoms.
One should realize through internal monologue that this is the inherent nature of life on this earth. Therefore one should not ask for what has not been created in the very nature of the world. This should be the basic tenet in one’s social relations with those who are above, equal to or below, in status to an individual.
One should, as much as one can, learn to ignore the annoying (anxiety-provoking) elements that one experiences. Train oneself not to overreact to the minor incidents or things that one sees or hears.
When one trains oneself to tolerate these little irritating experiences, this will become habitual and then one will be able to tolerate things and experiences that are more frustrating and annoying.
One must be aware of the degree of forbearance which one’s soul can bear. Every individual has a different level of endurance; the strength of the heart or its weakness; and the breadth of the chest or its constricted nature. Some can withstand great calamities without being stirred up, and are able to continuously deal with each problem and treat it or reduce its harmful effects by trying different methods.
Some however are traumatized or succumb to the slightest emotional problems consequently losing their ability to reduce tension or solve the problem they are faced with by available methods. This could even lead them to develop a bodily disorder.
If one finds that one is strong enough to face great problems, then, one can proceed to bravely confront them. If one realizes that they may be too much for one’s weak disposition, then one should keep away from them even if this results in deprivation of certain pleasures and anticipated wishes.
To be deprived of expected pleasures if this means maintenance of the soul’s tranquility, is far better than confronting what one cannot tolerate. Choosing to confront ordeals of this type would certainly cause much anxiety and distress which may result in an emotional or even physical disorder.
However, wisely steering away from what one cannot endure, will lead to a peaceful life, a healthy soul and real worldly happiness.
