Sustained awareness needed to improve road safety in JK: Vaid

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 23:
Transport Commissioner, S. P. Vaid, on Wednesday emphasized on massive awareness among the people about the road safety measures and traffic rules.
He also stressed for celebrating 30th National Road Safety Week with a goal to ensure greater participation of general people to achieve the target.
As per an official, the Commissioner was speaking at a meeting, convened here today to review the arrangements for observing the Road Safety Week. He asked the concerned departments to gear up their men and machinery for the event. The theme of the Road Safety Week is ‘Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha’.
Threadbare discussions were held on vital issues for organizing various activities during the week-long programme, the official added.
He said that the meeting was informed that the Road Safety Week would be observed by organizing awareness activities like seatbelt and helmet campaign, over speeding and drunk driving, overloading and overcrowding, reflective tape and under safety protection device, driving licenses and vehicle fitness.
Vaid said that concerted efforts will be made to create awareness about the Road Safety among major stakeholders like commuters, road users, pedestrians, public transport users and associations, motor vehicle Department, Traffic Police, education sector and especially youths.
The Commissioner emphasized that the need of the hour is to create the round-the-year awareness and including Road Safety as a chapter in the school curriculum, use of media including social media and involving NGOs, and Voluntary organization in the campaign.
IGP Traffic, Alok Kumar, District Development Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, SSP Headquarter Jammu, R C Kotwal, Joint Controller LMD Amar Singh, Joint Director School Education Jammu M Latief, Chief Education Officer Jammu J K Sudan, General Manager SRTC Paramjeet Singh, Chief Warden Civil Defence Jammu ParmjitKour, Principal GCW Gandhi Nagar Kaushal Smotra, RTO Kathua Raj Kumar Thapa, Secretary Red Cross Society Dinesh Gupta and other concerned attended the meeting, the official added.