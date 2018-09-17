Muneer Ahmad Magry
mmagry@deakin.edu.au
Sustainable development is not only a trend, but rather a necessity, expanding to all the social and economic fields of our life, including tourism, as this is “an industry of resources, dependent on the natural and human potential, and cultural heritage of a society.
According to the WTO, “Sustainable tourism development meets the needs of present generation tourists and host regions while protecting and enhancing opportunities for the future.”
It is expected to lead to management of all resources in such a way that economic, social and aesthetic needs are fulfilled while maintaining cultural integrity, essential ecological processes, biological diversity, and life support systems.
Sustainable development—sustainable tourism—is basically about the relationship between man and the environment. The relationship between tourism and the environment has been greatly discussed, with the roots of this discourse reaching back to the very start of the tourism industry itself.
Sustainable tourism may be thought of as, “tourism in a form which can maintain its viability in an area for an indefinite period of time.”
Hence, sustainable tourism development is a long term process that embodies the interdependencies among environmental, social, and economic issues and policies. In this regard, it recognizes that:
- The natural environment must be protected for its own intrinsic value and as a resource for present and future generations
- Economic sustainability should optimize the development growth rate at a manageable level with full consideration of the limits of the destination environment
- Socio-cultural sustainability implies respect for community culture and its assets, and for a strengthening of social cohesiveness and pride that will allow community residents to control their own lives.
Tourism has served as a means of exploration, trade, pilgrimage, personal enrichment, and encounters between people from different tribes, nations and cultures since prehistoric times.
It has also served as a vehicle for territorial expansion, espionage, terrorism, colonialism, slavery, wars, desecration of cultures and exploitation of resources.
Kashmir’s perspective
While contemplating sustainable tourism concept in the context of JK we are aware that Valley is surely understood as the ‘Paradise on Earth’, reason being, its incessant picturesque spots and excellent attractions.
The other huge element of tourism potential is the presence of places of worship, sanctuaries, caverns and monasteries in the three regions. T
he tourism area has huge in reverse and propel linkages as far as both wage and jobs are concerned, furthermore, it can add essentially to the economy of the state. The sustainable tourism is a concept which can evolve a set of stakeholders from government authorities to local community, and contemplated as a hand in hand relationship.
The Jammu Kashmir, particularly the valley do repose the demography which could have numerous sustainable tourism initiates, these initiatives may be rural tourism, eco-tourism, agro-tourism, village tourism, cultural tourism etc. these forms of tourism are not new they are in practices in many countries across the globe.
Kashmir valley holds multidimensional attributes, beautiful panoramic gazes, such lofty trails, breath-taking mounts, serene cascades and cataract, these all put together a heavenly outlook and yes contribute to suitability practices.
But this developmental discourse needs a holistic approach, that is top to bottom approach as well as vice versa, but unfortunately we in JK lack such a policy, we only follow the top down approach, which in-turn percolates the decline risk factor and inflow of tourists is always remains dynamic that is incline or decline and in most cases these days it is decline, for example in 2016-17 Bihar was visited by more tourists than Kashmir.
The tourism department is utilizing more for fixed assets, rather than developing the virgin destination into out of box destinations.
The example of Bungus Valley, one of the breath-taking destination in northern Kashmir is still struggling to get a face value, though the work started way back in last decade, but due to unforeseen circumstance the work halted and yes resumed in 2008.
Bungus development authority was created and some infrastructure was developed but the progress of flourishing the same destination is still lagging behind and shows the inability of current local representatives and authority.
Way forward
Keeping above expatiate into view, sustainable tourism is vital for Jammu Kashmir, since the landing of both tourists are rising each year.
Jammu Kashmir being a little express, the conveying limit of the state as far as the size, offices available and the biological sensitivity is ought to be methodically examined and taken into concern while allowing tourism; only then such tourism would be strong, over the long haul, for the state and its kin.
The other need is to follow consultative approach, taking local promising stakeholders into consideration, developing an eco-friendly and economically viable policy, transparent framework of revenue generation, avoid over utilizing of funds on fixed assets and other VIP privileges etc.
The role of local community in the concept of sustainable tourism development is crucial and it refers to the dynamics of stakeholder participation: On one hand regarding their involvement in the decision making process, in the planning and implementation of the tourism policy, and in the establishment of a fair distribution of the costs and benefits emerging from tourism development.
On the other hand, regarding their involvement in the formation of the tourism product of a destination and of the visitors’ experience.
This holistic approach if followed can lead to a sustainable and economically viable tourism in JK.
Author is a research scholar at Deakin University, Australia