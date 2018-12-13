Sustainability of culture and heritage

Altaf Hussain Haji
altafhh@rediffmail.com
The State of Jammu and Kashmir has a wonderful culture and heritage across the world in terms of literature, lifestyle, language, religion, arts, crafts, music and dance.
The culture and heritage of Jammu & Kashmir cuts across all the regional, religious and ethnic barriers. The state of Jammu and Kashmir is mainly divided into three regions namely Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, each region having its own unique traditions and customs.
The three regions may apparently look different keeping in view the geographical factors, but they have so much in common, acquired through age old association amongst the people of the State that it will be a stupendous task to isolate them culturally and politically.
The Jhelum, Chenab and Sindh is dominant by different religious such as the Kashmir is mainly inhabited by Muslims, Jammu by the Hindus and Ladakh by the Buddhists. However, the best thing is that they reflect unity in diversity.
Further,the Jhelum, Chenab and Sindh spoken different languages such as Kashmiri, Dogri and Ladakhi. The main language of Jammu and Kashmir is Urdu which is also official language of Jammu and Kashmir.
The culture of the colourful dresses of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are different in the he Jhelum, Chenab and Sindh and are very attractive. The majority of the population wears traditional clothes. During the winters they wear a kind of loose overcoat called Pheran. It is basically worn over a Kurta. And under the Pheran, is a warm pot of charcoals called 'kangri', which helps in keeping them warm.
There are numerous fairs and festivals celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm in Jammu and Kashmir which also determines unity in diversity of the state. Some of the famous festivals and fairs of the state are Baisakhi (the harvest festival), Lohri, Eid-ul-Fitr, Jhiri Fair, BahuMela, Mansar Food and Craft Mela and PurmandalMela.
The dance and music also shows unique identity of Jammu and Kashmir. The dance and music of Jammu and Kashmir are simply fabulous for capturing the hearts of tourists. There is no celebration in the state without dance and music.
The Ruf dance, BachhaNagma dance and Dandaras dance are the major dance forms of the state. Ladishah is a famous sarcastic form of singing, filled with a lot of humor.
Handicrafts
The beautiful and fine handicrafts of Jammu and Kashmir are famous the world over. Almost each region of the state has a lot to offer in terms of handicrafts. The most talked about handicraft of the state is the Pashmina shawl, famous for its perfect quality and beauty. The fine embroidery done on them looks stunning. The craftsmen of Jammu and Kashmir are also perfect in crafting articles in wood, metal and stone. Papiermachie work is another art of the state.
Cuisine
Food lovers will surely have a great time on their tour to Jammu and Kashmir as the state has much to offer. Be it vegetarian or non-vegetarian, you will have a lot to choose from. You must try the following famous culinary delights of the state: Nonveg-Roganjosh, Yakhni and Gushtaba; Vegetarian- Dum aloo and Chaman.
The common cultural heritage of the State is reflected in literature, language, religion, arts, crafts, music and pilgrimage centres of the State.
As history of Jammu and Kashmir clearly indicates that Nagas and Pishachas, which form the ancient races of the State, have in course of history spread to the entire State. The traditions and customs of Nagas are prevalent in modified forms in various regions of the State even now.
The faith and tradition of preaching and worshipping of each other's religions and pilgrimage centers has been a very unique and glorious tradition of the people of the State.
The famous Hindu shrines and the equally famous Muslim pilgrimage centers are held in highest esteem by the people of every faith. The offerings made and obeisance paid at such places by people of all faiths has baffled and even bothered the conservative elements across the globe.
The traditions of other forms of art like the Pahari paintings which have nurtured in Jammu region have its roots in Kashmir.
We have a sizeable number of scholars and artists who have contributed and kept alive the trend of appreciation and practice of art cutting across the religious and regional bindings. The sufiana tradition of music of which Santoor is the world famous instrument, is the soul of music of this place.
Buddhism which is still followed in the Ladakh region of the State has its origin in the valley. It was preached and disseminated by the Kashmiri scholars in its earlier days.
The Laddakhi script and Sharadalipi which was prevalent in the valley till the recent times, share the same origin in Brahmi. Kashmiri language spoken in the main valley has its dialects and sister languages in Kistwar, Doda and other areas of Jammu region.
The concern and passion of love for humanity without any bias for language, region and religion is very prominent in all the scholarly writings. Lalded and Nundrishi, through their verses, have underlined that a human being, however, ignorant and barren of ideas he may be, is capable of attaining the spiritual knowledge through his persistent efforts and dedication, thereby achieving greater heights.
Literature as an essence of life, analysis of human condition and a reflection of human society, has blessed us with ample opportunity to imbibe the true human values.
With such rich tradition and under eminent and popular rulers like Budshah, people have been living together with amity, harmony and peace for centuries.
The Jammu and Kashmir has an outstanding tourist destination to enjoy and experience the rich cultural heritage of the 'Paradise on earth' by tourists every season.
The tourist centers like the one at Hari Parbat where monuments of all three religions with a temple, mosque and gurudwara co-exist, are the living signs of the communal harmony of the people of the State.
The State has produced its glorious rulers like Maharaja Lalitaditya and ZainulAbidin - the Budshah, who not only conquered a major territory of the region but had carved a deep niche in the hearts of the people of all religions. In Budshah, the State had a great savior of the mankind in general who, besides accelerating the developmental activities, initiated and patronized many forms of arts and crafts in Kashmir.
The State has a unique distinction of being a place where people from all walks of life and from all across the, world have been coming to seek peace, knowledge and spiritual enlightenment. Kashmir which has traditionally been called the place of saints, has remained a seat of learning known as SharadaPeetha for years together.
The contribution of the scholars of this State to Sanskrit literature has simply been remarkable. Names of Pt. Kalhana, Bilhan, Mammat, Abhinav Gupta and many others have gone down as legends in the history of scholarship.
The culture and heritage is invisible and is not countable in terms of statistics as there is not any data available at state and national level to know further future panning and policy formulation for sustaining or improvement.
There are various schemes and programs in the state for promoting heritage and culture but all in vain as the programmes and policies are not working smoothly.
There is huge amount of money spent by local authority for promoting heritage and culture of Jammu and Kashmir but the output is not seen anywhere in terms of improvement and sustainability.
As I, highlighted before the problems in promotion of Kashmiri language in state Jammu and Kashmir particularly Kashmir division that without technology, training, establishment of institutions, publicity etc it is not possible to promote the Kashmiri language. Same is the case for others related issues of heritage and culture particularly Tourism and handicrafts.
Unfortunately, during the recent past we have been witnessing a spurt due to disturbances where all human values have been thrown to the winds and outrages of humankind have been let loose.
It is now the greatest need for scholars and artistes of the State to rise to the occasion and play an important role in maintaining and preserving our heritage and culture so that we come out of this temporary phase of turbulence and uncertainty to emerge stronger in future because divisions on the basis of religion, region or language or caste has not been our tradition.
Author is Director, National Sample Survey Office (Field Operations Division) Regional office, Srinagar