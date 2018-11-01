Sustainability myths

Muneer Ahmad Magry
The vision of a sustainable society especially when the population of the world exceeds more than seven billion, it seems, much more an ideal than a feasible possibility. In this sense, and in a variety of other ways, sustainable development bears all the hallmarks of a mythic story – a story that tries to come to terms with, and provide resolution to, something that is beyond our grasp.
In sustainable development we have clear evidence of all three criteria. It contains many of the moral and ethical elements that are present in the traditional myths and religions, but re-presented in a contemporary and highly secularized form.
Furthermore, the three key elements of environment, ethics and economics cover our physical environment, our moral sense and our social well-being.
Myths
Sustainability is all about the environment: The environment is certainly a big part of sustainability, but there are many other elements that feed into the topic.
Originally, its focus was on social equality: finding ways to enable poorer nations to catch up to richer ones in terms of standard of living.
That goal meant giving disadvantaged countries better access to natural resources, including water, energy, and food – all of which come from, one way or another, the environment. The economy is also part of sustainability, in that it is a direct subset of the environment.
The environment provides everything that makes life possible; it assimilates our waste, and then converts it back into something we can use. If we use resources inefficiently or generate waste too quickly for the environment to absorb and process, future generations obviously won’t be able to meet their needs.
Sustainable” is a synonym for “green”: There’s quite a bit of disagreement over what “green” means, with definitions depending entirely on whom you ask and what industry they’re a part of. Within the field of sustainability, “green” suggests a preference for the natural over the artificial.
However, with over seven billion people on the planet today, and another three billion expected by 2050, society cannot hope to give them a comfortable and sustainable standard of living without a heavy dependence on technology – which is not natural.
Electric cars, wind turbines and solar cells are, in fact, the antithesis of natural, but they allow people to get around, warm their houses, and cook their food while emitting fewer noxious chemicals. Calling them “green” would be a stretch. Calling them “sustainable” is much less of one.
At the same time, outside the field of sustainability, “green” holds a different definition. Many companies and organizations boast “green” practices or products, which means that they believe their choices are less harmful to the environment.
However, it is the responsibility of the consumer to do some serious research to make sure what a company is pushing as “green” really is “green.”
It’s all about recycling “For some reason, recycling was the enduring message that came out of the environmental movement in the early 1970’s.”
And of course, recycling is important: recycling and reusing metals, paper, wood and plastics, rather than throwing them away, reduces the need to extract raw materials from the environment.
More efficient use of anything is a step in the direction of sustainability. But, it’s just a piece of the puzzle. A true sustainable solution would address the issue in the conceptualization phase and before production, instead of after the product has been used and needs to be either discarded or recycled.
Sustainability means lowering our standard of living: Not at all true. It does mean that we have to do more with less, but as Hawken argues, “Once we start to organize ourselves and innovate within the mind-set, the breakthroughs are extraordinary. They will allow us to achieve greatly superior rates of resource productivity, which in turn allow us to be prosperous, fed, clad, and secure.”
Moreover, he and others maintain that the innovation at the heart of sustainable living will be a powerful economic engine. “Addressing climate change,” he says, “is the biggest job creation program there is.”
Once you understand the concept, living sustainably is a breeze to figure out: All too often, a choice that seems sustainable turns out to be problematic upon closer examination. An illustrative example is the rush to produce ethanol for fuel from corn. Corn is a renewable resource – you can harvest it and grow more over and over again.
So replacing gasoline with corn ethanol seems like a great idea, until you do a thorough analysis. Once you factor in how energy-intensive the process is, including the cultivation and harvesting of corn and its conversion into ethanol, it makes little sense.
Also, diverting corn to make ethanol means less corn is left to feed livestock and people, which drives up the cost of food. High food prices lead to new land, including rainforests and other untouched environments, being transformed into farmland, through a process that devastates habitats and releases tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
Unfortunately, you cannot really declare any practice “sustainable” until you have done a complete analysis of the system and explore plausible futures, values, and strategies for moving forward. Even then, technology and public policy keep evolving, which can lead to unforeseen and unintended consequences.
Living sustainably requires ongoing study, iterative steps, and complex thought. Sustainability is not a fixed state the can be reached. We will always be striving to be more sustainable. And through this passion for change, we are given new opportunities to grow, reflect, and improve.
