May 12, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Suspicious youth detained outside Army camp in Jammu

 

A youth was detained and handed over to police for investigation after he was found moving suspiciously outside a military station here, a defence spokesperson said Sunday.

The youth was confronted by the Army outside the main gate of Sunjuwan military station, a sprawling camp in the outskirts of the city which was targeted by a three-member suicide squad of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants in February last year.

"A suspicious movement by a young man was noticed in close vicinity of Sunjuwan Military Station Army Gate around 1310 hours on Saturday. The movement of young man loitering in close vicinity of Army Gate was closely monitored by the alert Army personnel on duty," the spokesperson said.

Following the drills and procedures, he said the army personnel asked the individual to prove his identity.

"The individual failed to prove his identity. Subsequently, he was handed over to local police at the Channi Himmat police station for investigation and further necessary action," the spokesperson said.

