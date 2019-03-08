Suspicious object creates panic at Jammu Airport, flight Ops normal

Panic was created at the airport and among passengers when a suspicious object was found inside the luggage of one of the air passengers during scanning on Friday morning at the Jammu Airport.
Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately pressed into service.
“Some electronic gadget was found from the luggage of a passengers and it was immediately taken into possession,” official sources here said.
However, flight operations have been normal.
