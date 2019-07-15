Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Army on Monday recovered suspicious material along Rajouri-Poonch highway prompted authorities to suspend the vehicular traffic on the thoroughfare.
Reports said that the army's Road Opening Party detected the suspicious substance at Narian on Rajouri - Poonch road today at around 10:10 am.
A police officer said that BDS has been called to the site. The officer said that the authorities has stopped the traffic on the highway. (GNS)
Army on Monday recovered suspicious material along Rajouri-Poonch highway prompted authorities to suspend the vehicular traffic on the thoroughfare.
Reports said that the army's Road Opening Party detected the suspicious substance at Narian on Rajouri - Poonch road today at around 10:10 am.
A police officer said that BDS has been called to the site. The officer said that the authorities has stopped the traffic on the highway. (GNS)