July 15, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Army on Monday recovered suspicious material along Rajouri-Poonch highway prompted authorities to suspend the vehicular traffic on the thoroughfare.

Reports said that the army's Road Opening Party detected the suspicious substance at Narian on Rajouri - Poonch road today at around 10:10 am. 

A police officer said that BDS has been called to the site. The officer said that the authorities has stopped the traffic on the highway. (GNS)

;