Suspension of two Kashmiri students revoked

AgenciesAligarh, Oct 16:
The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration has revoked the suspension of two Kashmiri students, who were among three to be booked by the Uttar Pradesh police under the sedition law for holding funeral prayers in absentia of their former colleague and slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Manan Wani.
The development comes in the midst of a row after the police booked a few students including three from Kashmir under the charges of sedition.
The trouble at the AMU began after a group of students most of them from Kashmir gathered near the Kennedy Hall Lawn to hold a prayer meeting for Wani.
According to police, the action against the students was initiated on the basis of a video that also shows a few of them raising anti-India slogans.
Wani was a PhD student at AMU.
In January, he had quit doctoral research and joined militant group Hizbul Mujahideen. He was killed by the forces in an encounter on October 12 in Kupwara district.