Suspension of cross LoC will hamper India-Pak peace process: NC

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and National Conference on Sunday expressed dismay over the suspension of cross LoC trade—asserting that the step would lessen the prospects of peace between the India and Pakistan.

Party’s additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal while expressing his dismay over the step said, “It seems that the sole agenda of BJP led central government is to choke the people of Kashmir. On one hand people are being told to keep off from National Highway connecting Srinagar to rest of country, and on the other vital trade routes are being blocked. What does this suggest? It seems that Kashmiris are being subjected to collective punishment. Steps like these do not augur well for any democratic setup.”

Kamaal said that trade and people to people contact were the most constructive and effective CBM’s. “The LoC trade seems to have become another casualty of BJP anti Kashmir disposition. The suspension of trade was also carried out without taking into account the genuine difficulties of the traders. No opportunity was given to them to settle their accounts, besides that thousands of people connected with the trade have been rendered jobless.”

Kamal said that government should have worked towards bringing transparency to the trade rather than banning it. “Government should employ various means to ensure transparency in it, in July 2018, governor NN Vohra had set deadline for the implementation of putting up measures for transparent trade but unfortunately the state administration didn’t work in that direction. I urge the administration to resume the trade meantime and instill necessary equipment to make the business transparent," he said.