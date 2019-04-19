Suspension of cross-LoC trade will not help BJP: Mehbooba

April 19, 2019 | Agencies

Reacting to the suspension of cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Thursday night alleged that Kashmir was being used as a scapegoat by BJP to claw its way back to power.



This would not help BJP, she said and added that she would not be surprised if an attack on Pakistan is in the offing.



Taking to micro-blogging site twitter tonight Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba said “sing Kashmir as a scapegoat to claw its way back to power won’t help BJP. It’s an excuse to worsen ties with Pak despite their peace overtures. By doing this PM Modi has dismantled a CBM Initiated by Vajpayee ji . Won’t be surprised if an attack on Pak is in the offing,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.