Suspension of cross-LoC trade vindicates our resolve: Team Jammu

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu-based civil society group, Team Jammu, on Friday claimed that the decision of Government of India to suspend cross LoC trade has vindicated the group’s resolve that “Pakistan and militant organizations are allegedly using these trade centers for anti-India activities”.

As per a statement, while addressing the meeting of executive members, Chairman of Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal welcomed the decision taken by Ministry for Home Affairs,

“It was long pending demand of Team Jammu that was being raised consistently to close down cross LoC trade centers situated at Chakkan-Da- Bagh in Poonch district and Uri-Muzaffarabad in Baramulla district of Kashmir valley as these centers had virtually become hub of narcotic smuggling. Unscrupulous and anti- national elements were using the route as a conduit for Hawala money, drugs and weapons, under the garb of this trade,” he alleged.



“We have been time and again trying to draw attention of authorities concerned on the need of immediately stopping this trans-border trade to keep a check on narco-terrorism, which is consuming lives of the youth of the State, irrespective of caste, creed, colour, region and religion. Now the decision of Government of India to suspend the cross-LoC trade has vindicated Team Jammu’s stand that narcotics and other banned drugs are smuggled from across the border through cross-LoC trade,” Jamwal added.

He said that it is “now an open secret that international drug lords and anti-national elements have taken control of the cross-LoC trade but successive state governments had intentionally allowed continuation of this illegal business through cross border trading routes due to vote bank politics”,

Jamwal hailed the decision of central government for checking cross-LoC trade.

“ Some political parties who are opposing the decision clearly indicate that they are playing with the future of lakhs of youth just for their vested interests and vote bank politics. Such opposition is unacceptable by any nationalist living in J&K,” said Jamwal.

“This problem would not be solved by some individual and some particular communities because there is need of joint fight of the people all religions, castes, creeds and colours to single out those who have been involved in playing with the lives of younger generation.”