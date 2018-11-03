Suspended Sericulture employees accuse director of ‘misusing’ his chair

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, November 2:
Employees of Sericulture Department on Friday held a protest demonstration against the suspension of 15 employees and appealed the administration to remove the director in charge of the department.
President, J&K Sericulture Employees Association, Gowhar Habib said a few days back Director Sericulture department, Gulzar Ahmad Dar came for a surprise visit and suspended some of the employees.
“Despite being present at the office we were suspended and we have biometric attendance as a proof showing we were present at the office. The director immediately issued suspension order to all of us along with the District Sericulture Officer (DSO),” Habib said.
He stated the DSO is actually in charge of the Budgam district who has been given an additional charge of District Srinagar.
“DSO was on his way to Budgam when the director came for a surprise visit. When DSO came to know about the Director’s surprise visit he came back immediately but 14 employees and DSO were suspended by the time,” he said.
Habib said the actual reason for their suspension is the fact that they have been demanding to have their own Technical head in the department from the last 30 days.
“We want to have our own Technical head for the betterment of all the employees and the department but our demand was completely ignored. It’s unfortunate on our part that the government collapsed all of a sudden as they had assured us to have a technical head for our department,” he said.
Blaming the state administration to have appointed a KAS officer instead of a Technical head, he said the person in charge is a complete layman and they did approach him several times as he was not technically sound.
“This is the main cause for his antagonism towards us because we labelled him as technically poor. All we want is the director to get replaced by a Technical head for the betterment of our department,” he added.
He further said they are ready to resign as they don’t want to continue with their job and their only demand is justice should be done on a humanitarian.