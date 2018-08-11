Suspended MLA challenges BJP to abrogate Article 370, 35-A from JK

AgenciesJammu
Weeks after the disciplinary committee suspended Dr. Gagan Bhagat, BJP MLA from RS Pura Assembly Constituency, for three months over his family dispute, he once again triggered a row on Saturday by asserting that the BJP has no guts to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35-A of the Constitution from Jammu Kashmir.
“BJP is befooling the people of the state especially of Jammu region for vote bank,” Dr. Bhagat said while speaking to people of his constituency at a meeting in Miran Sahib here.
He said BJP wants to get votes from Jammu keeping larger perspective in mind across the country, adding, “they are in the Centre and looking for the whole country.”
“For the last five years, BJP is ruling at the Centre and presently its Governor’s Rule in Jammu Kashmir---which means Centre Rule — and if had been serious to abrogate it, they would have done it,” he added.
He said Article 370 and Article 35-A should not go, which is in the interest of Jammu.