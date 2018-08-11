About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Suspended MLA challenges BJP to abrogate Article 370, 35-A from JK

Published at August 11, 2018 04:44 PM 0Comment(s)1581views


Suspended MLA challenges BJP to abrogate Article 370, 35-A from JK

Agencies

Jammu

Weeks after the disciplinary committee suspended Dr. Gagan Bhagat, BJP MLA from RS Pura Assembly Constituency, for three months over his family dispute, he once again triggered a row on Saturday by asserting that the BJP has no guts to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35-A of the Constitution from Jammu Kashmir.

“BJP is befooling the people of the state especially of Jammu region for vote bank,” Dr. Bhagat said while speaking to people of his constituency at a meeting in Miran Sahib here.

He said BJP wants to get votes from Jammu keeping larger perspective in mind across the country, adding, “they are in the Centre and looking for the whole country.


“For the last five years, BJP is ruling at the Centre and presently its Governor’s Rule in Jammu Kashmir---which means Centre Rule — and if had been serious to abrogate it, they would have done it,” he added.

He said Article 370 and Article 35-A should not go, which is in the interest of Jammu.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top