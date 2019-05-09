Suspecting affair, man kills wife in Jammu

May 09, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

A man on Wednesday murdered his wife in posh shopping hub Bahu Plaza area here.

The victim has been identified as Sheetal (20) wife of Vijay Gill (son of Jaswant Gill) resident of Preet Nagar in Jammu district.

Panic gripped in Gandhi Nagar area, when a-20-year old married woman’s body was found in the pool of blood near Gold Gym in Bahu Plaza area, during wee hours.

The body had eight to ten stabbing marks, said the police sources.

The body was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem and other legal formalities, while police started hunt to arrest the murder accused persons.

“We learnt from the locals that the scooty parked at the site of murder belong to the victim woman. We found mobile phone numbers of the husband of the victim,” said the police sources, while informing that it was a routine for police to inform the family members about the incident.

SSP Jammu Tajinder Singh said “SHO Trikuta Nagar police station, Inspector Parveez Sajjad became suspicious when husband namely Vijay Gill son of Jaswant Gill resident of Preet Nagar was informed about the murder of his wife.”

“The man was trying to avoid police with apprehension that his wife might have survived, and she may not disclose his name. However, police continued to engage the husband on mobile phone, while his location was being traced.”

“We traced his location somewhere in Preet Nagar and raided the area. He was taken into custody on suspicion,” said a police source.

SSP Jammu confirmed that the husband of the murdered woman confessed that he stabbed his wife to death. “From last six month to one year, the accused person was suspicious about his wife, and he would often follow her suspecting an extra-marital affair. Before her murder, he bought a sharp edged knife from a shop, and murdered her in Bahu Plaza area last night,” said a police officer, who conducted preliminary investigation.

“The woman was house wife, and she had gone to Bahu Plaza on her scooty with her husband, who later murdered her,” said the police officer.

A murder case has been registered under 302 of RPC at the police station Trikuta Nagar and further investigation in the case is on.



