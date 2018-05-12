About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Suspected smuggler arrested with 25 kg poppy in Udhampur

Published at May 12, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu

A suspected narcotics smuggler was arrested and 25 kg of poppy was seized from his possession in Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said today.

Based on a tip-off, a police party intercepted a truck on highway at Jakhani belt last evening, a police officer said today.

During a search of the vehicle, 25 kg poppy was seized, he said, adding that the inter-state narcotics smuggler, Mohmmad Ashraf, of Punjab's Malerkote was arrested.

The vehicle was also seized, he said.

A case has been registered at the Udhampur Police Station and further investigation was on, the officer said.

