Suspected militants snatch away mobile phones of policemen

Shafat Mir

Khiram (Anantnag):

Suspected militants have snatched away the cell phones from policemen deployed at a shrine in Khiram area of Anantnag district.

Militants raided the police post to snatch guns from them but policemen who were posted their carried no guns and militants instead took away their mobile phones.

“Around 9 pm some two armed gunmen barged inside the police post and asked for the guns from the deployed policemen but they were not in possession of any of the weapons. Before fleeing from the spot, the armed men took away the mobile phones of the police guards posted there”, according to a local source.

A senior police official while confirming the incident said, "We are investigating the matter as to why will militants take away mobile phones. As per the preliminary investigation, the duo carried guns when they barged inside the police post".

 

