Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Suspected militants on Monday lobbed a grenade on a CRPF bunker at Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Reports said that the suspected militants hurled a grenade on CRPF 117 bn bunker Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam.

A police officer said the device, however, did not explode.

He said that the Bomb Disposal Squad has reached the spot and the device is being defused. (GNS)