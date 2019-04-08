Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

Suspected militants on Monday lobbed a grenade on a CRPF bunker at Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar city.
Reports said that the suspected militants hurled a grenade on CRPF 117 bn bunker Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam.
A police officer said the device, however, did not explode.
He said that the Bomb Disposal Squad has reached the spot and the device is being defused. (GNS)
