About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

Suspected militants on Monday lobbed a grenade on a CRPF bunker at Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Reports said that the suspected militants hurled a grenade on CRPF 117 bn bunker Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam.

A police officer said the device, however, did not explode.

He said that the Bomb Disposal Squad has reached the spot and the device is being defused. (GNS)

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

              

Suspected militants on Monday lobbed a grenade on a CRPF bunker at Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Reports said that the suspected militants hurled a grenade on CRPF 117 bn bunker Gulshan Nagar, Nowgam.

A police officer said the device, however, did not explode.

He said that the Bomb Disposal Squad has reached the spot and the device is being defused. (GNS)

News From Rising Kashmir

;