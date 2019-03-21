Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF bunker

March 21, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Suspected militants on Thursday lobbed a grenade on a CRPF bunker in Sopore town of North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A police official said that at around 11 a.m, militants attacked a CRPF bunker near State Bank of India in main Chowk Sopore.

Eyewitness said that the grenade exploded with lot of noise, creating chaos in the area.

Following the grenade attatck, government forces cordoned off the area to nab the attackers. However locals in the area hurled rocks on the government forces ensuing clashes in the town.

More details awaited.