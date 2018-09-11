Suspected militants lob grenade on army bunker in Sopore

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Suspected militants on Tuesday hurled a grenade on an army bunker in Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Official sources said that the militants lobbed a grenade on army Bunker near Degree college, however, there was no loss of life or injury has been reported so far.
The blast created panic in the area.
SSP Sopore Javaid Iqbal said that a blast like sound was heard around the army camp. He said that details are being ascertained to know the nature of the blast. (GNS)