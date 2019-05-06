About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 06, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Suspected militants hurl grenade at polling station in Pulwama's Chatapora

Suspected militants Monday hurled grenade at a polling station at Chatapora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district where voting is being held for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.

Reports said suspected militants hurled grenade at the polling station set up in Government Higher Secondary School Chatapora.

The grenade exploded outside the school building and no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident. 

Reports said a petrol bomb was hurled at a polling station in Bhatnoor village of Tral, which exploded with causing any damage.

Earlier, suspected militants had hurled a grenade at polling station in Rahmoo village of the district.

A police official said that it was fire cracker.  However, locals said a poll official fainted, whose condition is stated to be stable. 

Meanwhile, youth resorted to stone pelting on government forces’ vehicles at Samboora village of Pulwama.

Locals said that forces opened fire in air to disperse the stone-pelting youth. 

No injury was reported in the incident.

Latest News

Pak army shells forward posts, hamlets along LoC in Poonch, 2 civilian ...

Pak army shells forward posts, hamlets along LoC in Poonch, 2 civilian ...

May 06 | Press Trust of India
LS Polls: 2.16% voting in Anantnag PC; 54.98 in Ladakh PC till 3 PM

LS Polls: 2.16% voting in Anantnag PC; 54.98 in Ladakh PC till 3 PM

May 06 | Rising Kashmir News
Police recovers body of non-local in Kangan Ganderbal

Police recovers body of non-local in Kangan Ganderbal

May 06 | Umar Raina
GoI gives incentives to 10 states for success in police reforms

GoI gives incentives to 10 states for success in police reforms

May 06 | Press Trust of India
LS Polls Anantnag PC: Poll boycott in Pulwama till 2 PM

LS Polls Anantnag PC: Poll boycott in Pulwama till 2 PM

May 06 | Junaid Kathju
Sacked BSF jawan moves SC against EC decision to cancel his candidatur ...

Sacked BSF jawan moves SC against EC decision to cancel his candidatur ...

May 06 | Press Trust of India
One million animal, plant species face extinction: UN

One million animal, plant species face extinction: UN

May 06 | PTI/AFP
CBSE Class 10 results to be declared on Monday

CBSE Class 10 results to be declared on Monday

May 06 | Press Trust of India
Suspected militants hurl grenade at polling station in Pulwama

Suspected militants hurl grenade at polling station in Pulwama's Chata ...

May 06 | Javid Sofi
LS polls phase-5: 1.75% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 40.30 % in Ladakh

LS polls phase-5: 1.75% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 40.30 % in Ladakh

May 06 | RK Online Desk
Political worker killings not linked with security withdrawal: Governo ...

Political worker killings not linked with security withdrawal: Governo ...

May 06 | RK Online Desk
SC dismisses plea challenging civil traffic restriction on Kashmir hig ...

SC dismisses plea challenging civil traffic restriction on Kashmir hig ...

May 06 | Press Trust of India
LS polls phase-5: 1.09% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 21.01% in Ladakh

LS polls phase-5: 1.09% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 21.01% in Ladakh

May 06 | RK Online Desk
LS polls phase-5: Pulwama, Shopian, Ladakh record 1.34 voter turnout

LS polls phase-5: Pulwama, Shopian, Ladakh record 1.34 voter turnout

May 06 | RK Online Desk
NC

NC's Hasnain Masoodi casts his vote at polling station in Khrew

May 06 | Junaid Kathju
LS Polls: Dull voting in Woyan Khrew till 10.30 AM

LS Polls: Dull voting in Woyan Khrew till 10.30 AM

May 06 | Junaid Kathju
Darbar Move offices open in Srinagar capital

Darbar Move offices open in Srinagar capital

May 06 | RK Online Desk
Plane fire in Moscow claims 41 lives

Plane fire in Moscow claims 41 lives

May 06 | Agencies
Most polling booths don

Most polling booths don't see voters in Pulwama, Shopian in first hour ...

May 06 | Agencies
Grenade lobbed at polling station in Pulwama village

Grenade lobbed at polling station in Pulwama village

May 06 | RK Online Desk
Palestinians agree Gaza ceasefire: Hamas, Islamic Jihad sources

Palestinians agree Gaza ceasefire: Hamas, Islamic Jihad sources

May 06 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 06, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Suspected militants hurl grenade at polling station in Pulwama's Chatapora

              

Suspected militants Monday hurled grenade at a polling station at Chatapora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district where voting is being held for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.

Reports said suspected militants hurled grenade at the polling station set up in Government Higher Secondary School Chatapora.

The grenade exploded outside the school building and no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident. 

Reports said a petrol bomb was hurled at a polling station in Bhatnoor village of Tral, which exploded with causing any damage.

Earlier, suspected militants had hurled a grenade at polling station in Rahmoo village of the district.

A police official said that it was fire cracker.  However, locals said a poll official fainted, whose condition is stated to be stable. 

Meanwhile, youth resorted to stone pelting on government forces’ vehicles at Samboora village of Pulwama.

Locals said that forces opened fire in air to disperse the stone-pelting youth. 

No injury was reported in the incident.

News From Rising Kashmir

;