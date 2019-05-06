Suspected militants hurl grenade at polling station in Pulwama's Chatapora

May 06, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Suspected militants Monday hurled grenade at a polling station at Chatapora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district where voting is being held for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.

Reports said suspected militants hurled grenade at the polling station set up in Government Higher Secondary School Chatapora.

The grenade exploded outside the school building and no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Reports said a petrol bomb was hurled at a polling station in Bhatnoor village of Tral, which exploded with causing any damage.

Earlier, suspected militants had hurled a grenade at polling station in Rahmoo village of the district.

A police official said that it was fire cracker. However, locals said a poll official fainted, whose condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, youth resorted to stone pelting on government forces’ vehicles at Samboora village of Pulwama.

Locals said that forces opened fire in air to disperse the stone-pelting youth.

No injury was reported in the incident.