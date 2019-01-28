About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Suspected drug peddler held in Jammu: Police

Published at January 28, 2019 02:12 AM


Press Trust of India

Jammu, Jan 27:

 A suspected drug peddler was arrested Sunday after he was found carrying over 1.5 kgs of poppy straw on the outskirts of Jammu city, police said.
Narinder Pal Choudhary alias Bulla, a resident of Puro-Bhana village, was stopped for checking by a police team after he was spotted moving under suspicious circumstances at Kotli Gala Bana, a police official said.
The official said on checking, Choudhary was found in possession of the contraband and was arrested.
The man was booked under NDPS act, he said.

 

