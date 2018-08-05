Suspected drug peddler attempts suicide in Udhampur

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at August 05, 2018


Press Trust of India

Jammu

A suspected drug peddler today attempted suicide by allegedly jumping from the first floor of a police station in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, hours after he was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said.

 

Shubam Gupta (25), a resident of Ram Nagar chowk, was arrested last evening and was lodged at police station Udhampur for questioning, a police official said.

He said the accused was taken out from the lock up for responding to the call of nature and when he was being taken back to the lock up around 0530 hours, he jumped from the first floor in an attempt to commit suicide.

Gupta suffered head injuries in the incident and was immediately shifted to district hospital Udhampur, the official said adding after initial treatment, he was referred to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

The official said a fresh case under 309 Ranbir Penal Code (attempt to suicide) was registered against the accused.

