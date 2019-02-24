Sushma Swaraj may run into Mehmood Qureshi in Abu Dhabi

RK Web NewsSrinagar
With New Delhi accepting the invitation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) where External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is likely to address the Inaugural Plenary of the 46th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC, she may come face to face with Pakistan counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
The meeting will be held in Abu Dhabi on March 1 and 2, for which Swaraj has been invited by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the ‘Guest of Honour’.
However, the Indian ministry has not mentioned any possibility of a meeting between Indian and Pakistan foreign ministers.