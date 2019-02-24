About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sushma Swaraj may run into Mehmood Qureshi in Abu Dhabi

Published at February 24, 2019


RK Web News

Srinagar

With New Delhi accepting the invitation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) where External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is likely to address the Inaugural Plenary of the 46th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC, she may come face to face with Pakistan counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.  

The meeting will be held in Abu Dhabi on March 1 and 2, for which Swaraj has been invited by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the ‘Guest of Honour’.

However, the Indian ministry has not mentioned any possibility of a meeting between Indian and Pakistan foreign ministers.

