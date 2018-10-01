Sushma should have mustered courage to tell truth about Kashmir: Er Rasheed

‘Without implementing UN resolutions New Delhi has no right to seek permanent membership’
Rising Kashmir NewsLangate, Sep 30:
Expressing his disappointment over Indian foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj’s speech at UN General Assembly, AIP President Er. Rasheed has accused New Delhi of running away from the Himalayan facts over seventy year long dispute pending before UN.
While addressing various public meetings at Monabal, Bandi and other places in Langate today Er. Rasheed said, “While Sushma Sawraj has every right to highlight India’s achievements in various sectors but before crying about being victim of terrorism she should have at least informed UN how many innocent Kashmiris were butchered by Indian army, CRPF, J&K Police and other security agencies since her last year’s speech till her this year speech in Kashmir.
She should have been honest to confess in accepting that men in uniform are enjoying extra constitutional powers and extra judicial murders have become the real face of security agencies in Kashmir. She should have collected the courage and told UN how many Kashmiris have been blinded with pallets, jailed, humiliated, martyred and disappeared during last year by the security agencies in Kashmir. She should have also talked about India’s constant and continuous efforts of dishonesty, conspiracies and cheatings, New Delhi has indulged with Kashmiris even within the ambits of Indian constitution. She should have also told UN that how India has been disrespecting even the original but temporary instrument of accession between J&K and India. The least she should have done would have been to inform world community how India is dragging Kashmiris to Supreme Court only to run away from the UN resolutions”. Er. Rasheed said it is unfortunate that Kashmiris are simply becoming victims of animosity between India and Pakistan for none of their fault.
Er. Rasheed reminded Sushma Sawraj that J&K is not only a piece of land but people on both sides of LOC have been promised Right to Self Determination by the same UN. Er. Rasheed said, “Before seeking permanent membership of the world’s largest Panchayat, Sushma Sawraj should have collected courage and talked few words about New Delhi’s constant denial to implement UN resolutions on J&K. If New Delhi doesn’t believe in UN Charter and gives excuses to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir, it has no right to seek permanent membership of UN. Who can deny India’s achievements in various sectors but a huge quantum of resources is being spent just to keep Kashmir burning to fulfill the agenda of animosity with Pakistan and Kashmiris.”
He added that the allegations and the counter allegations will reach India and Pakistan nowhere and added that if the two countries wish truly their people good, there is no option but to resolve J&K dispute.